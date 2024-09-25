Hyderabad's Iconic Nizam Club Found Violating Food Safety Regulations - Doesn't Have Valid License

Two clubs in Hyderabad were inspected by the food safety task force (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials inspected Hyderabad's historic Nizam Club on September 24, 2024. The establishment dates to 1884 and was founded by Nawab Mahbub Ali Khan, of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. The task force has discovered wide-ranging violations at the club. Firstly, it was found to be operating its food business without a valid FSSAI license. Secondly, some of the requisite records were not available. These included Medical Fitness Certificates for its food handlers, Pest Control Records for the premises and the Water Analysis Report for the RO water used for food preparation. The team made note of several hygiene lapses in the kitchen, such as live cockroach infestation, water seepage from the ceiling above the grinding area, broken refrigerator doors, rusted joints, clogged drains and water stagnation.

Moreover, some food items were stored without labelling. The officials observed beetle infestation in wheat flour and urad dal kept inside the store room on the premises. A few dustbins were open and lacked proper lids. That's not all. The FBO [Food Business Operator] admitted to using synthetic food colours (which were found in the kitchen) while making Chinese dishes. The officials revealed that the FBO also stated that the cosmetic rose water (found in the storage area) was used in pudding preparation. Both were discarded by the task force.

On the same day, the task force inspected The Fateh Maidan Club in LB Stadium, Abids. The officials uncovered several issues, including open dustbins, windows without insect-proof screens, greasy walls, uneven floors with broken tiles and uncovered and unlabelled food in the refrigerator. Those handling the food in the kitchen were not wearing hair caps, gloves and aprons, the team noted. Additionally, Medical Fitness Certificates for the handlers and Water Analysis reports for RO water used for food preparation were unavailable. The establishment had also not displayed a true copy of its FSSAI license true copy at a prominent location on the premises.

Before these visits, the food safety task force had inspected paan shops in Nacharam and Mallapur areas on September 21, 2024. 4 out of the 5 establishments "were found to be operating without any valid FSSAI registration," the team revealed. Moreover, the officials stated that there was a lack of dustbins and hygienic conditions. Click here to know exactly which shops were inspected and what other problems were discovered.

