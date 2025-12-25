Woman Techie Sold Drugs With Boyfriend, Busted By Hyderabad Cops

A 21-year-old woman software engineer, her partner, and two other men have been arrested in connection with a drug network in Hyderabad. A significant quantity of drugs has also been seized during a raid, including cannabis, LSD, and ecstasy pills.

The techie has been identified as Sushmitha Devi alias Lilly, 21. The three arrested men are Ummidi Immanuel, 25; G Sai Kumar, 28; and Taraka Laxmikanth Ayyappa, 24.

Immanuel, an event manager, is Lilly's boyfriend and the main accused in the drug case in Chikkadpally. The couple allegedly ran a drug network, according to the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and local police.

Among the seized drugs were 22 grams of hydroponic ganja, 5 grams of MDMA, six LSD blots, and ecstasy pills, amounting to about Rs 3 lakh in the illegal market. Besides, the police have also seized Rs 50,000 in cash and four mobile phones from them.

An investigation has revealed that Immanuel sourced drugs from suppliers, including via the dark web, using tools like the Tor browser. Payments were allegedly routed via cryptocurrency wallets such as Binance and Trust Wallet to conceal financial trails.

Lilly, a software professional, was allegedly involved in managing the drug trade and finances, the police said. She took care of the online transactions and oversaw the drug distribution in Immanuel's absence.

Sai Kumar, a delivery rider, helped in the local distribution of drugs. He acted as a local transporter and distributor. The fourth accused, Ayyappa, is an alleged drug user.

Relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been invoked against the four accused. An investigation is underway to uncover further connections within the network.