Hyderabad Entrepreneur Donates Rs 1 Crore To Tirumala Tirupati Shrine

A Hyderabad based industrialist today made an offering of Rs 1 crore at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.



K S Rao, Chairman of Meenakshi Infra Private Limited, handed over the donation through a demand draft, to a temple official, TTD Public Relations Officer T Ravi told PTI.

The industialist requested Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, that governs the hill shrine, to utilize the fund for the TTD run Free Meal Trust (Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust), the PRO said.

"On an average about one lakh free meals are served to devotees each day by making use of the annual interest of over Rs 60 crore on more than Rs 800 crore donations made by philanthropists in banks," he added.