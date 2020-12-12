Hyderabad Engineer Wins World Quizzing Championship

Ravikant Avva has been an active quizzer for the last 25 years

An engineer from Hyderabad, Ravikant Avva, has won the prestigious World Quizzing Championship (WQC) 2020, an annual international competition, which saw the participation of 668 quizzers from across the world. Ravikant Avva, 43, graduated from IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad. He is presently working for a multinational company in Singapore.

Mr Avva's father, a retired IAS officer, APVN Sarma shared his son's achievement with news agency Press Trust of India.

The championship, conducted by the International Quizzing Association (IQA), this year was an intense two-hour test of general knowledge and current affairs with 240 questions across eight categories, including science, history, sports, art and culture.

Mr Avva won by securing a total score of 159. He has been an active quizzer for the last 25 years, including topping the WQC standings in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and 2019.