Hyderabad Cop Allegedly Took Bribe To Help Fraud Suspect Escape Custody, Suspended

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has suspended Task Force Sub-Inspector Srikanth Goud over a massive security breach that allowed a high-profile financial fraud accused, Vuppalapaty Satish, to escape custody. The suspension comes amid swirling allegations that the SI facilitated the suspect's escape in exchange for an Rs 2 crore bribe.

The incident occurred on October 24 when a Task Force team was transporting Satish, his wife, and their daughter from Mumbai to Hyderabad. Satish is the prime suspect in a Rs 23 crore cheating case, in which he duped several investors, including a senior doctor who is also the son of a former Union minister.

The accused family escaped custody near Sadashivpet. Police sources suggest that the SI had intentionally kept the police team away from the suspect during the journey and had himself driven them towards the Maharashtra border. Satish and others then fled in a pre-arranged vehicle.

The car was later found abandoned in Kolhapur, suggesting they had crossed into Maharashtra.

Commissioner Sajjanar held the SI responsible for the serious security lapse and ordered an internal inquiry that revealed procedural failures and negligence, leading directly to Goud's suspension. The entire Task Force team involved in the transit operation has been grounded, pending an ongoing departmental investigation.

Hyderabad police have also launched a massive, multi-state manhunt for Satish and his family members, with a focus on Maharashtra. The police are now tracing their financial network and mapping their potential hideouts.

Satish's anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a local court on Thursday, empowering the police to arrest him immediately without any complication.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into the Rs 2 crore bribe allegation and the SI's call data records to establish the charge of active corruption. The police are under pressure to not only re-arrest the accused but also prove the extent of the alleged internal police complicity.