Judge Recounts When He Had To Grant Divorce As Woman Only Cooked Maggi

The couple parted ways on mutual consent

Imagine if you have to eat Maggi thrice a day. This may sound like a dream to some, but for a couple in Karnataka's Ballari this became a reason to file for divorce. Oh yes, you read that right. The husband, in question, was served Maggi noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. And, after the man found out that his wife can't prepare anything beyond this, he decided to part ways.

The incident came to light after ML Raghunath, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge, was talking at an event about the issues over which married couples sought a divorce, reported the New Indian Express.

Recalling the “Maggi case”, Judge ML Raghunath said that the husband even complained about his wife only purchasing instant noodles from grocery stores.

“The husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles,” he was quoted as saying.

Well, we all have special stories associated with Maggi but this one turned a lot of heads on social media.

A Twitter user said, “He should have checked before marriage.....It's his mistake. Now carry for life… No divorce, possible.”

He should have checked before marriage.....



Its his mistake



Now carry for life.. no divorse possible — Mushtaq Ansari ????????#PotholeWarriors (@MushtaqAnsari80) May 31, 2022

“Is cooking assigned only for the woman in the family?” asked a few on the social media platform.

The Judge failed to ask the husband, why you haven't tried cooking? Is cooking assigned onlynfor the woman in the family? — Tr Gayathri Srikanth (@Tr_Gayathri) May 31, 2022

Feel like we are living in 1890. Why the judge doesn't ask the question with the husband, atleast she knows how to cook Maggie what about the gentleman.



Cooking is not woman's work,.if he knows he can teach her, by this way they can become more closer in understanding — nallavan (@NanNallavanda) May 31, 2022

For those who are wondering what was the end result of the “Maggi case”, the couple parted ways on mutual consent, as confirmed by Judge ML Raghunath. The case is from the time when he was the District Judge at Ballari.