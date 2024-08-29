This Star Sign Tops 2024 Hurun India Rich List With 84% Wealth Surge

As per the list, Cancer has taken the top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List (Representational).
With an impressive 84 per cent increase in cumulative wealth, Cancer has taken the top spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Following closely are Gemini and Leo.
Cumulative Wealth Increase by Star Sign
- Cancer: 84 per cent.
- Gemini: 77 per cent.
- Leo: 68 per cent.
- Sagittarius: 64 per cent.
- Libra: 61 per cent.
- Capricorn: 58 per cent.
- Pisces: 46 per cent.
- Aquarius: 39 per cent.
- Virgo: 39 per cent.
- Aries: 34 per cent.
- Scorpio: 33 per cent.
- Taurus: 32 per cent.
According to the report, Gemini and Scorpio have made their mark as the most entrepreneurial zodiac signs in India. With 9.9 per cent of the individuals, including prominent figures like Kumar Mangalam Birla and Niraj Bajaj, on the list being Geminis and 9 per cent being Scorpios, represented by business magnates such as Sunil Mittal and Yusuff Ali MA, these star signs are leading the way in wealth creation.
Key Star Sign Contributions:
Gemini
- Percentage of richest individuals: 9.9 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Kumar Mangalam Birla and family, Niraj Bajaj and family, LN Mittal and family
Scorpio
- Percentage of richest individuals: 9.0 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Sunil Mittal and family, Yusuff Ali MA, Irfan Razack
Aries
- Percentage of richest individuals: 8.9 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Mukesh Ambani and family, Sudhir Mehta and family, Adi Godrej and family
Pisces
- Percentage of richest individuals: 8.9 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Radhakishan Damani and family, Uday Kotak, Pankaj Patel and family
Virgo
- Percentage of richest individuals: 8.6 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Gautam Adani and family, Shiv Nadar and family, Gopikishan Damani and family
Cancer
- Percentage of richest individuals: 8.5 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Gopal Bangur and family
Capricorn
- Percentage of richest individuals: 8.4 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Karsanbhai Patel and family, Vijay Chauhan and family, Radha Vembu
Leo
- Percentage of richest individuals: 8.4 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Azim Premji and family, Sri Prakash Lohia, Satyanarayan Nuwal
Taurus
- Percentage of richest individuals: 7.6 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Cyrus S Poonawalla and family, Rajiv Singh and family, Gopichand Hinduja and family
Sagittarius
- Percentage of richest individuals: 7.5 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Sajjan Jindal and family, Nusli Wadia and family, Vikram Lal and family
Aquarius
- Percentage of richest individuals: 7.4 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Sanjiv Goenka and family
Libra
- Percentage of richest individuals: 7.0 per cent
- Notable Individuals: Dilip Shanghvi, Vivek Chaand Sehgal and family