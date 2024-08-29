Shah Rukh Khan Leads The 2024 Hurun India Rich List In Social Media Followers

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not only made waves with his debut on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List but also with his social media influence.

With 44.1 million followers on X, Mr Khan topped the list of India's wealthiest individuals who command a significant online presence. The Bollywood Badshaah's massive online presence puts him ahead of other celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, who boasts 32.3 million followers and Karan Johar, with 17 million, on the list.



Social Media Powerhouses on the Rich List



The 2024 Hurun India Rich List also features several other prominent figures who have leveraged social media to amplify their influence.

Industrialist Ratan Tata ranks fourth with 13.1 million followers, showing a notable increase of 5,00,000 followers this year. Anand Mahindra, known for his engaging and often witty posts on X, follows with 11.2 million followers, gaining an additional 4,00,000 followers over the past year.

Top 10 social media followings from the Hurun India Rich List:

Shah Rukh Khan - 44.1 million followers Hrithik Roshan - 32.3 million followers Karan Johar - 17 million followers Ratan Tata - 13.1 million followers, with an increase of 5 lakh followers Anand Mahindra - 11.2 million followers, with an increase of 4 lakh followers Juhi Chawla & Family - 5.3 million followers Sundar Pichai - 5.4 million followers, with an increase of 1 lakh followers Satya Nadella - 3.2 million followers, with an increase of 2 lakh followers Nandan Nilekani - 2.4 million followers, with a decrease of 1 lakh followers Ronnie Screwvala - 2 million followers

The Hurun India Rich List, published by Hurun Research Institute, is an annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in India.

This year's list features 1,539 individuals with a minimum net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

The top three industries dominating the list are manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and technology, with Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru emerging as the top three cities. Prominent billionaires on the list include Gautam Adani and his family, with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, followed by Mukesh Ambani and his family, with a net worth of Rs 10.9 lakh crore.