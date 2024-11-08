Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Youngest Donor In Hurun India Philanthropy List. He Gave

Mumbai continues to lead as the city with the highest concentration of philanthropists.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath is the youngest philanthropist on the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. With a contribution of Rs 120 crore through his Rainmatter Foundation, Kamath earned a spot among India's top philanthropists. He and his brother Nitin Kamath (45) were at the 15th position on the list of people who donated over Rs 100 crore, alongside industry giants like Gautam Adani and Shiv Nadar.

Over the last two years, donations have increased by an impressive 55 per cent, with 203 philanthropists donating Rs 8,783 crore. Education remained the most prominent cause for at least 123 people, who contributed Rs 3,680 crore to the field. Shiv Nadar & Family emerged as the highest donors in this category, contributing Rs 1,936 crore.

Nithin and Nikhil Kamath were featured among the top donors in the environment and sustainability category for donating Rs 42 crore.

Among other milestones was a tenfold rise in the number of philanthropists donating over Rs 100 crore annually, bringing the total to 18. The list also recorded a 125 per cent increase in philanthropists contributing over Rs 50 crore, with 30 individuals reaching that benchmark. Sixty-one philanthropists donated over Rs 20 crore, a 128 per cent rise from five years ago.

Mumbai continues to lead as the city with the highest concentration of philanthropists, accounting for 30 per cent of the list, followed by New Delhi with 19 per cent and Bengaluru with 9 per cent.

Self-made philanthropists have also surged this year, with 109 new individuals – a 43 per cent increase from last year.

Apart from his philanthropic endeavours, Nikhil Kamath is making waves in the investment world. Through a recent LinkedIn post, Mr Kamath called for innovators in nuclear power to connect with him.