"Humiliated" At Passport Office Over Religion, Woman Tweets Sushma Swaraj

Tanvi Seth said they were harassed at the Lucknow passport office and tweeted Sushma Swaraj.

@SushmaSwaraj Ma'am I never ever imagined that in a place like passport office we would have a people who are moral policing the citizens. He dint just put my passport on hold he even put my husband's @5220manas passport on hold. This is clear grudge. I was shocked at this 1/2 — Tanvi Seth (@tanvianas) June 20, 2018

@SushmaSwaraj behaviour. I have never felt so insulted in the last 12 years of my marriage with my husband. It is my personal choice to choose a name I want to after marriage. This is our family matter and last thing I expected to hear at the passport office was 2/3 — Tanvi Seth (@tanvianas) June 20, 2018

@SushmaSwaraj it is your duty to change your name after marriage. The person who spoke to my husband later said if your wife's case would have come to me there wouldn't have been issues because her papers are complete. — Tanvi Seth (@tanvianas) June 20, 2018