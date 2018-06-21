"Humiliated" At Passport Office Over Religion, Woman Tweets Sushma Swaraj

The couple, who needed to renew one passport and sought a new one, alleged that they were humiliated during the interview on Wednesday by the passport officer. "I was told my passport cannot be made because I have married a Muslim and did not change my name. I asked what I should do now. So I was told to change my name in all documents," Ms Seth told NDTV.
The officer, she said, spoke to her "in a very humiliating manner". "A lot of people were staring at me because that officer was very loud. I was in tears."
Calling it a case of "moral policing", she said the officer has put both their passports on hold.
@SushmaSwaraj Ma'am I never ever imagined that in a place like passport office we would have a people who are moral policing the citizens. He dint just put my passport on hold he even put my husband's @5220manas passport on hold. This is clear grudge. I was shocked at this 1/2— Tanvi Seth (@tanvianas) June 20, 2018
@SushmaSwaraj behaviour. I have never felt so insulted in the last 12 years of my marriage with my husband. It is my personal choice to choose a name I want to after marriage. This is our family matter and last thing I expected to hear at the passport office was 2/3— Tanvi Seth (@tanvianas) June 20, 2018
@SushmaSwaraj it is your duty to change your name after marriage. The person who spoke to my husband later said if your wife's case would have come to me there wouldn't have been issues because her papers are complete.— Tanvi Seth (@tanvianas) June 20, 2018
Ms Seth's husband, Anas Sidiqui, said the officer "asked me to change my name, my religion... He said one of us has to change our name or religion".
Married in 2007, Tanvi Seth and Anas Siqqiqui have a 7 year old daughter. Both work in Noida-based multinational firms.