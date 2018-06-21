"Humiliated" At Passport Office Over Religion, Woman Tweets Sushma Swaraj

Tanvi Seth said she was asked to change name and religion at the Lucknow passposrt office because she was married to a Muslim. She tweeted her complaint to foreign minister Sushma Swaraj

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 21, 2018 09:47 IST
Tanvi Seth said they were harassed at the Lucknow passport office and tweeted Sushma Swaraj.

Lucknow:  A couple from Noida, who has an inter-faith marriage, alleged that they faced harassment at the local passport office and the woman was asked to change name and religion. In a series of tweets to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Tanvi Seth narrated the incident and asked her to intervene.

The couple, who needed to renew one passport and sought a new one, alleged that they were humiliated during the interview on Wednesday by the passport officer. "I was told my passport cannot be made because I have married a Muslim and did not change my name. I asked what I should do now. So I was told to change my name in all documents," Ms Seth told NDTV.  

The officer, she said, spoke to her "in a very humiliating manner". "A lot of people were staring at me because that officer was very loud. I was in tears."

Calling it a case of "moral policing", she said the officer has put both their passports on hold.
   
Ms Seth's husband, Anas Sidiqui, said the officer "asked me to change my name, my religion... He said one of us has to change our name or religion".

The ministry has asked for a report.  Regional passport officer Peeyush Verma will meet the couple today. He has promised to take action in the case and help them.

Married in 2007, Tanvi Seth and Anas Siqqiqui have a 7 year old daughter. Both work in Noida-based multinational firms.

