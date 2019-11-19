Robot To Welcome Visitors, Transport Documents At Raebareli Coach Factory

The robot was tested on November 18. (File)

The modern railway coach factory in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli will be using a humanoid robot 'Sona 1.5' to transport documents from one place to another.

It is a full-service robot made in India built by Najavunjpavad Jaipur and was tested on November 18. "It is the first robot in the world with human-like spine technology due to which it is able to balance. The design of Sona 1.5 is much more unique than the current robot designs. This robot is based on navigation and mapping and due to which it is much better than other robots," an official statement said.

The humanoid robot 'Sona 1.5', besides transporting files or any type of documents from one place to another in the modern railway coach factory, will also be useful in welcoming visitors, technical interaction, and other types of training, it added.

Like humans, these robots make their own way by navigating with the help of sensors and reach the target.

The robots can also be directed and managed from a laptop or smart phone via a Wi-Fi server.

This robot can also function in dark due to high technology sensors like vision, ultrasonic, touch, laser and heat.

