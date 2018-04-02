Huge Fire Breaks Out At Oil Godown In A Village In Maharashtra

The massive flames engulfed the compound, pictures by the news agency showed. It was not immediately clear if there was any loss of lives in the incident. The extent of damage to the property is also not known.
Earlier, several fire incidents reported in Mumbai raised concerns about safety norms not being followed. The fire at two restaurants in Kamala Mills Compound on December 29 last year claimed 14 lives. This was followed by fire at Cinevista Studio in east central Mumbai, and Navrang Studio inside in south Mumbai's Lower Parel in January, and massive blaze at Maya Hotel in Mankhurd, among other incidents. Last month, fire broke out at a building in the defence area of Colaba, however, no injuries were reported.