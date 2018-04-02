Huge Fire Breaks Out At Oil Godown In A Village In Maharashtra It was not immediately clear if there was any loss of lives in the incident due to the massive blaze in Gundavali village.

A huge fire has broken out in an oil godown at Ganesh Compound in Gundavali village of Thane district's Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, news agency ANI reported.The massive flames engulfed the compound, pictures by the news agency showed. It was not immediately clear if there was any loss of lives in the incident. The extent of damage to the property is also not known. In another incident, fire has broken out at a godown in Purna village's Chaudhary Compound in Bhiwandi, and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to ANI. Details are awaited about the loss to life and property.Earlier, several fire incidents reported in Mumbai raised concerns about safety norms not being followed. The fire at two restaurants in Kamala Mills Compound on December 29 last year claimed 14 lives. This was followed by fire at Cinevista Studio in east central Mumbai, and Navrang Studio inside in south Mumbai's Lower Parel in January, and massive blaze at Maya Hotel in Mankhurd , among other incidents. Last month, fire broke out at a building in the defence area of Colaba, however, no injuries were reported.