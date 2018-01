Fire broke out at Navrang Studio inside Todi Mills Compund in south Mumbai's Lower Parel early this morning. The fourth floor of the building was gutted by flames. 12 fire engines, which were rushed to the spot, brought the fire under control. An ambulance and 7 tankers also reached the spot, reported news agency PTI.There are no reports of any casualties yet and the cause of the fire is still unknown.The studio, located in a dilapidated building, has not been functional for many years. According to news agency ANI, the structure being quite old is at a risk of collapse. The incident comes days after a huge fire at Cinevista studio in east central Mumbai on January 6. An audio assistant's charred body was found during a search operation inside the premises.More details are awaited.