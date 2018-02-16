No Need For Judicial Inquiry In Kamala Mills Fire: Bombay Municipal Body To High Court

The fire at roof-top restaurants 1 Above and Mojos Bistro claimed 14 lives on December 29.
BMC's counsel Anil Sakhre today said the civic body was already conducting a detailed inquiry, and action had been taken against several officials.
"Twelve officials from the BMC and fire department have been booked for negligence and a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against them. We are taking all necessary steps. So there is no need for a judicial inquiry," Mr Sakhre said.
He made the submission before a division bench of justices R M Borde and R G Ketkar which was hearing a PIL filed by former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, seeking judicial inquiry into the fire.
