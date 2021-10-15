'How To Lose Friends': Rahul Gandhi's Jibe At Centre On Bhutan-China Border Pact

Rahul Gandhi's tweet came after Bhutan and China signed a border pact (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today made a swipe at the Centre after Bhutan and China signed a pact on border talks, saying 'how to lose friends and influence nobody' is the Centre's foreign policy.

In a statement, Bhutan said its Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji and China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday on the "three-step roadmap" to expedite the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations.

"GOI's foreign policy: How to lose friends and influence nobody," Rahul Gandhi tweeted and tagged a media report over the agreement signed between Bhutan and China.

India on Thursday reacted cautiously to Bhutan and China signing the agreement. "We have noted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Bhutan and China today. You are aware that Bhutan and China have been holding boundary negotiations since 1984. India has similarly been holding boundary negotiations with China," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi had said.