How To Check Bihar By-Election Results Online

Bihar saw bypolls in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua and Jehanabad's Assembly seats on March 11, Sunday. The elections in Araria took place as the seat was vacated after the death of sitting RJD lawmaker Taslimuddin in September last year. The Bhabua assembly seat was vacated after the death of the BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey. The ruling alliance has fielded his wife Rinki Rani Pandey. Jehanabad assembly by-elections were held due to the death of RJD lawmaker Mundrika Singh Yadav. His son Suday Yadav, also known as Kumar Krishna Mohan has been fielded from the RJD. While Araria saw 57 per cent voting, Jehanabad saw 50 per cent and Bhabua had 54 per cent people turning up to vote.

Bihar by-election results in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabua's Assembly seats will be announced on March 14 and the counting will begin 8 am onwards. The trends are expected around 11 am.



