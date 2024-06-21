How National Testing Agency (NTA) Chooses Exam Centres: 10 Points

In the first step, the NTA identifies test centres from a base list of centres. The list contains names of government schools that have served as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam centres, as well as of the NTA in the past.

The record of these schools on how they have functioned as exam centres is considered.

The NTA also has the option to choose institutions and colleges recognised by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

After the NTA decides on a final list, it approaches the schools for permission to use them as exam centres. Thereafter, a background check of the new centres is done.

The NTA signs up with a third-party that carries out background checks of the exam centres and their management.

The third-party looks at the condition of infrastructure, seating capacity, and other aspects that will enable the school to function as a secure place to hold exams.

The third-party checks whether there would be any conflict of interest between the management at the facilities and other stakeholders.

No exam centre should be operated by coaching institutes. The infrastructure evaluation includes ease of access to the exam centre, and whether they are friendly to the differently abled.

Any exam centre that has a tainted record is blacklisted by the NTA. The NTA conducts a virtual tour of the facility. It looks at the security scenario, whether there are enough personnel at the gates and key entry-exit points.