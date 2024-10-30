How Adani Foundation At ACC Tikaria Empowered Rural Entrepreneurs Of Gudur

Sundra, 54, received Rs 1.50 lakh from her SHG to invest in farming equipment

ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, along with the Adani Foundation, is enabling rural entrepreneurship across Gudur Gram Panchayat near ACC Tikaria. Along with the Adani Foundation, the Company has set up 12 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to transform the socio-economic landscape of the village.

Gudur Gram Panchayat, with a population of about 2,000, used to face significant socio-economic challenges, with most villagers engaged in agriculture and labour, often struggling below the poverty line. Essential services like hospitals, banks, and markets are located over 13 km away, making access difficult for many.

ACC, through the Adani Foundation's intervention, formed and nurtured 12 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the village. By providing microfinance and business training, the initiative has uplifted many families, enabling them to improve their livelihoods.

Sundra, a 54-year-old woman, has transformed her life through community-driven microfinance, receiving Rs 1.50 lakh from her SHG to invest in farming equipment. This venture, under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), now provides her with a stable monthly income of Rs 15,000, significantly enhancing her family's living conditions.

ACC and the Adani Foundation's impact through this initiative is seen in the empowerment story of villagers including Sundra, who have turned challenges into opportunities, fostering economic growth, and uplifting their rural communities.

