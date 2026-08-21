How 2 'Shooters' On Way To Kill Delhi Doctor Landed In A Hospital

In a breakthrough against organised crime in the capital, security forces foiled an alleged plot to kill a prominent doctor in Delhi after two suspected shooters linked to fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau's syndicate were injured and arrested following a police encounter in the Bakkarwala area. Officials said the Crime Branch of Delhi police and Haryana police's special task force (STF) received a tip-off that the Himanshu Bhau gang was planning a targeted killing in the area.

According to news agency ANI, the gang leader, Himanshu Bhau, had allegedly threatened Dr Narendra Sharma, owner of RRM Hospital, and said that shooters could be sent to the area.

Based on the information, police teams intercepted a suspicious-looking Mahindra Thar in Bakkarwala. When the police signaled the driver to stop, he allegedly accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape towards a service road near the flyover.

But in its attempt, the accused's SUV had a head-on collision with a Bolero pickup truck coming from the opposite direction at a 'T' point.

The two occupants then abandoned the vehicle and allegedly opened fire at the police team. Around eight rounds were fired, following which the police retaliated in self-defence, according to the sources.

Both suspects sustained bullet injuries and were apprehended before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said two Glock pistols were recovered from the accused.

One of the injured suspects was identified as 19-year-old Sameer, a resident of Rithal Phogat in Rohtak, while the other person was identified as Kush, a resident of Ghubana and currently residing in Vijay Nagar, Rohtak. Police are probing the source of the weapons and the role of other gang members in the incident.

The Himanshu Bhau gang was previously involved in the 2025 shooting outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence in Haryana's Gurugram.