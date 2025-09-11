Housewife Stabbed To Death By Domestic Helpers In Hyderabad: Cops

In a gruesome incident, a 50-year-old woman was tied up, hit with a pressure cooker and stabbed to death, allegedly by two helpers at her flat in a high-rise apartment complex in Kukatpally here. Five teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred between 3 pm to 4.30 pm on Wednesday. The prime suspect, Harsha (21) is from Jharkhand and was employed at the woman's residence around 11 days ago.
Harsha along with another domestic help, who was employed in a neighbourhood's flat, tied up the woman and stabbed her with knives and scissors, inflicting multiple injuries, they said.
The duo then took some gold ornaments and about Rs 1 lakh cash from the residence and fled.
The victim resided at the flat with her husband, a steel businessman and their son, they said. The family hails from Kolkata and Harsha was hired through a manpower agency.
The suspects are from a village near Ranchi and a police team has already been dispatched to Jharkhand, a senior police official said.
A hunt is on to nab the absconding accused, he said.
The police are analysing CCTV footage, CDR, he added.
The CCTV footage showed the suspects driving away on a two-wheeler belonging to the owner of the second suspect, police said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world