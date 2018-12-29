Hours After PM's Rally, Police Constable Killed By Stone-Throwing Mob In UP's Ghazipur

The policeman killed in Ghazipur has been identified as constable Suresh Vats.

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur died after he was hit by a stone thrown by a protesting mob this afternoon, just a couple of hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in the state's eastern district.

This is the second incident this month where a policeman in Uttar Pradesh has been killed by a mob. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead by a mob in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3 after violence broke out over cow slaughter allegations.

The policeman killed in Ghazipur has been identified as constable Suresh Vats.

According to initial information, the incident took place this afternoon, when policemen posted at the district's Nonhara police station were returning from duty at PM Modi's rally and were asked to intervene at a protest organised by members of the Nishad community who were squatting on a highway demanding reservation. When the police team went to the spot and tried to evict the protesters, the crowd started throwing stones at them.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of the district to immediately take action and arrest the accused.

He has also announced compensation worth Rs 40 lakh for the wife of constable Vats and Rs 10 lakh for his parents, a press release from the chief minister's office said.