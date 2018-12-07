'Hopeful of Taking Out Rath Yatra Today': Bengal BJP Before Court Hearing

Hopeful that we would be able to take out the Rath Yatra from today (Friday), Dilip Ghosh (File)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said his party has full faith in the judiciary and hoped it would be able to kick-start its Rath Yatra campaign from today.

The party moved Calcutta High Court against denial of permission for Rath Yatra. The Court to hear appeal at 12.30 pm.

The Calcutta HC had on Thursday refused permission to the BJP for holding the Rath Yatra in Coochbehar, after the West Bengal government refused to allow the event, saying it may cause communal tension.

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off the yatra, touted as the party's biggest political campaign in West Bengal, from here on Friday.

"We have full faith in the judiciary and are hopeful that justice will be delivered. We are hopeful that we would be able to take out the Rath Yatra programme from today (Friday)," Mr Ghosh said.

"Whenever we have wanted to take out a rally or conduct a political programme, the state government has tried to stop it either by denying us permission or tried to create procedural hurdles," he alleged.

The BJP decided to put on hold Mr Shah's proposed rally and the Rath Yatra, saying it will wait for the final order from the high court, which is scheduled to hear an appeal by the party today.

