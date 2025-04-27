"Hope Rest Of Plane Works": Woman On Air India's Broken Business Class Seat

A former official of the government think tank NITI Aayog has complained to Air India about an unpleasant experience while flying business class in an aircraft of the Tata Group-owned airline.

Urvashi Prasad, who says she was a director at the NITI Aayog vice chairman's office, posted two photos on X showing what she identified as a part of a broken seat.

A rectangular panel had come off the business class seat that she had booked.

"Broken seats in business class in Air India flight AI 2996 Bombay to Delhi... can only hope the rest of the plane is working," Ms Prasad, the only lateral entrant to work with three successive vice chairpersons at the NITI Aayog, said in the post on X.

Broken seats in business class in @airindia flight AI2996 Bombay to Delhi..can only hope the rest of the plane is working.. pic.twitter.com/jRVzwmORDc — Urvashi Prasad (@urvashi01) April 27, 2025

Taking note of the post, Air India responded to her saying it will look into the matter.

"Dear Ms Prasad, we're concerned to note this. Your feedback is important to us, and we'll make sure it gets addressed promptly," Air India said.

While passengers have frequently posted complaints against what they claimed were deficiency in Air India services, the airline had also asked the press to restrain from maligning the reputation of the airline without corroborating facts.

Last month, Air India responded to allegations by actor Lisa Ray that the airline did not show empathy for her unwell father as "unfounded".

Air India said it flies millions of passengers and "such misleading news reports belie the airline's resolve to customer centricity and empathy."