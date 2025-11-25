Air Emergency: Delhi, Nearby Areas Gasped For Breath All Through November

India is battling for one of its most fundamental needs - clean air. In Delhi, residents have been protesting against toxic smog as the city's air quality has remained in the 'very poor' to 'severe' category for weeks. Doctors warn that breathing this air is harmful even for healthy individuals and advise those with lung or heart conditions to leave the city if possible.

Schools have shifted classes online, and emergency measures like work-from-home and construction bans are in place. But residents say these steps are far from enough.

AQI Snapshot: North India Dominates The Polluted List

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data for today, 22 out of 240 monitored cities fall under the 'very poor' category (AQI between 301 and 400), accounting for about 9 per cent of all monitoring stations. Most of these cities are in North India.

There are no cities in the 'severe' category today, but 13 per cent of stations report 'poor' air quality (AQI 201-300). On a positive note, 21 cities are in the 'good' category with AQI below 50.

Top Polluted Cities Today

Hapur tops the list with an AQI of 389, followed by Noida (373), Greater Noida (364), Manesar (356), and Delhi (353), all of which come under the National Capital Region (NCR). Within Delhi, Rohini is currently the most polluted locality. The state government has enforced GRAP Stage 4 restrictions, triggered when AQI crosses 400, although Delhi is slightly below that mark today.

Other cities in the top 10 include Angul, Cuttack, and Singrauli, showing that the crisis extends beyond NCR.

November Trends: Persistent Smog Across NCR

Throughout November, Delhi and its neighbouring NCR cities have consistently recorded hazardous air quality, often crossing the 'Very Poor' threshold of 300.



On November 11, Delhi hit 428 and Greater Noida 406, marking the worst day of the month. Hapur, Noida, and Greater Noida dominated the charts almost daily. Interestingly, Manesar stayed relatively cleaner in early November, with AQI dipping to 120 on November 4 and 128 on November 6, even as other NCR cities choked. But the situation worsened later - Manesar crossed 300 on November 20 and reached 356 on November 25, making it a new entrant in the top five polluted cities today.

The Big Picture

Despite emergency measures, North India's air quality crisis shows no signs of easing. With AQI levels hovering in the 'very poor' range for weeks, the region faces a public health emergency that demands stronger, long-term solutions.