Hope 'Our 56 Inch Strongman' Has Plan On Doklam: Rahul Gandhi

Mr Gandhi's comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have "learnt lessons" from the stand-off last year.
Recalling China's statement, Mr Gandhi said on Twitter, "Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63% felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue!
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.