Sonam Raghuvanshi To Reach Meghalaya Tonight, Video From Flight Emerges

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi and his alleged killer, is being taken from Uttar Pradesh to Meghalaya today for further investigations by the state police. She is currently in Kolkata and is expected to reach Shillong by midnight.

The questioning of the 24-year-old is critical. Her in-laws have made it clear that they are having trouble believing the police version --- that she had murdered her husband in connivance with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha.

Seven people have been arrested in the case - including Sonam's boyfriend and the three alleged killers.

Sonam was arrested early on Monday in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where she had sought the help of the owner of a roadside eatery to get in touch with her family. She claimed her husband was killed by men who were trying to rob them and she was drugged and brought to Uttar Pradesh.

The police, though, say they have pieced together the back story of the murder, including details about the couple changing their honeymoon destination from Assam to Meghalaya and the actual murder of May 23, when the hitmen had met the couple during their walk and Sonam had ordered them to kill her husband when they reached an isolated spot.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a gorge days after the couple had gone missing. The machete injuries on his body turned it into a murder investigation.

The police said that it was Raj who had hired the hitmen, who were his friends. He did not go to Meghalaya though.

After the murder, Sonam made her way to Guwahati and took a train to Indore. There she met Raj. They later arranged a car that took her to Uttar Pradesh, sources have said.