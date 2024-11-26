Petition Alleges Rahul Gandhi Holds Dual Citizenship, Home Ministry Says...

The court directed Additional solicitor general (ASG) S.B.Pandey to obtain instructions from the ministry of home affairs in this regard within three weeks and to place its response on the next date, said ASG Pandey. It directed to list the plea in the week commencing from December 19, 2024.

The HC in July 2024 had allowed Shishir to withdraw a similar petition and granted him the liberty to pursue remedies under the Citizenship Act. Shishir has now again moved the high court for a decision on his representations. Shishir informed the court that after withdrawing his earlier petition before the high court, he submitted two representations to the competent authority in the Union home ministry.

The petitioner -- S Vignesh Shishir, a resident of Karnataka -- has also sought a CBI probe into Mr Gandhi's citizenship.

In an interview with NDTV, Mr Vignesh said, "The court has ordered that a clear and final decision be made on the matter by December 19, the next date of hearing. The home ministry also has to communicate to the court its findings in the matter".

"I am hoping that the government will promptly revoke the Indian citizenship of Rahul Gandhi. We have received direct communication from the UK government that Mr Gandhi's name is in their citizenship records," he added.

"We have presented all the documents to the Allahabad High Court.... Under Indian laws dual citizenship is not allowed. Once someone takes the citizenship of another nation, Indian citizenship gets automatically cancelled," he added.

