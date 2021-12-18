Tributes Paid To Group Captain Varun Singh By His Alma Mater

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the `Hut of Remembrance' at the National Defence Academy (NDA) near Pune on Saturday in memory of Group Captain Varun Singh, who died earlier this week after sustaining severe injuries in the crash of an MI-17 helicopter carrying General Bipin Rawat and others.

Chief of Defence Staff Rawat, his wife and 11 others perished in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8, while Singh died in hospital in Bengaluru on December 15.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA, paid homage to Singh in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity, a defense release said here.

All key officials of the Academy were present to pay their respects to Captain Singh, a recipient of the Shaurya Chakra who was an alumnus of the 104th NDA Course, India Squadron.

He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in 2004 and mainly flew Jaguars and Tejas during his flying career. He was also an experimental test pilot and was posted at the Defense Services Staff College.

"Today as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations of NDA Cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the release said.

