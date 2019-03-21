PM Modi, President Extend Wishes To Nation On Holi: Live Updates

Holi celebrations are called Badi Holi or Dhulandi.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across the country. The festival is not just a celebration of colours, it's also a celebration of togetherness.

It is an ancient Indian spring festival that celebrates love, color, and the triumph of good over evil. Traditionally, this was a major Hindu religious festival in North India, but the fun, vibrancy, unity, and joy associated with Holi has spread to non-Hindus in South Asia and various communities around the world.

One of the features of Holi is the use of colored powders called 'gulal' and colored water during the festival. Several days before the celebration itself, markets fill with colored powders of every hue for the festival-goers to purchase. There are people who still make the colored powders by themselves, usually from flowers or turmeric, in their homes.

The vibrant colors of the perfumed powder signify the joy of the arrival of spring and all the new colors blooming in nature. Each of the Holi colors also has a unique symbolism. Red is love and fertility, blue is for Krishna, yellow represents the popular spice turmeric, and green is the renewal of nature and new beginnings. But that doesn't mean people only throw one color; by the end of the color games most people are walking rainbows of color.

