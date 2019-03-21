Don't Forget 'Maha Tyohar': Poll Body Greets Voters With Message On Holi

The election will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23.

As the country celebrates Holi, the festival of colours, the Election Commission used the occasion to remind voters to participate in the "Desh Ka Mahatyohar" or the great Indian festival of elections, starting next month.

In a tweet, the powerful election body urged voters to "carry over the spirit of Holi" to the polling booths to cast their vote.

"Carryover the spirit of Holi to the polling day to colour your finger with the indelible ink, marking your presence in #DeshKaMahatyohar! Vote is your right, Vote is your responsibility," the Election Commission tweeted.

The national election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa used his personal twitter handle to spread the message. "As we become one when all colors mix on Holi tyohar, don't forget to put that one indelible color on your finger this "desh ka maha tyohar," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to voters to ensure a "historic turnout" in the April-May elections. Shortly after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced on March 10, PM Modi had posted a series of tweets tagging prominent personalities to urge their followers to participate in the electoral process.

The PM also had a special mention for first-time voters as he appealed to people to be part of the "festival of democracy".

"I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers," tweeted PM Modi.

