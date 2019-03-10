'Hope This Election Witnesses A Historic Turnout': PM Modi

Highlights "The festival of democracy, elections are here," PM Modi tweeted Election will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19 PM Modi is seeking another term in office

Shortly after the national election dates were announced on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The festival of democracy, Elections are here."



The election will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results will be declared on May 23, the Election Commission stated today.



"I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout. I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers," tweeted PM Modi.



Best wishes to the Election Commission, all those officials and security personnel who will be on the field, across the length and breadth of India assuring smooth elections. India is very proud of the EC for assiduously organising elections for several years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

The Prime Minister had kept a whirlwind schedule of launches and openings in the past few days as the government rushed to tie up mega schemes before the model code of conduct kicked in.