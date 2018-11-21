Hizbul Terrorist Who Killed Kashmir Cop Arrested At Delhi Airport

The special cell of the Delhi Police arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist at Delhi Airport's T3

A 28-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, wanted in the murder of a CID Intelligence Officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was arrested from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Tuesday.

"The team of Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Ansar-Ul-Haqe with the help of local intelligence. We received a tip-off that Haqe will come to Delhi airport from Bengaluru and will go to Srinagar," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwah.

A trap was laid out and the team arrested the terrorist from Terminal-3 of IGI-Airport", Mr Kushwah said.

"During investigation, the police found out that Haqe was swiftly changing his hideouts. He shifted to Mumbai and thereafter to Bengaluru", Mr Kushwah said.

"Haqe along with his accomplices had killed Jammu and Kashmir police sub-inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir on October 30 when he was kidnapped from his car. He was on his way home in Pulwama", he added.

