''Historic'', Says Harsh Vardhan As India Overtakes US In Vaccine Doses

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said it is ''historic'' that India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered so far.
"Till now, India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This is historic because today we have overtaken the USA in the number of vaccine doses administered," he said.
In a tweet, the health minister also called the new feat a ''remarkable result of efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.''
"World's #LargestVaccineDrive pacing ahead! At 32.36 crore, surpasses in terms of cumulative #COVID19Vaccince doses administered. A remarkable result of efforts by ''Whole of Govt'' & ''Whole of society'' under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.
He further informed that fresh COVID-19 cases were continuously decreasing and in the last seven days had reported a 21 per cent drop.
"Continuing reduction in infections! Corona infection is continuously decreasing in India. There has been a decrease of 21 per cent of new patients in the country in 7 days as compared to last week. This is a good sign, but be careful, be cautious and follow the COVID-19 protocol," he said.