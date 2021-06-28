India Overtakes US In Vaccine Doses Given Amid Dip In Fresh Covid Cases: 10 Points

India registered 46,148 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours and 979 deaths, taking the overall cases to 3,02,79,331 and the total number of deaths to 3.96 lakh. The country's overall Covid cases crossed the three crore-mark last week.

The country administered over 3 crore, 91 lakh vaccine doses in the last one week after a new vaccine regime came into effect. "This milestone vaccination figure outnumbers the population of many countries like Canada, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia," a tweet by the Health Ministry read.

Active cases constitute 1.89 per cent of total cases. "Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 46th consecutive day," the government has said. Daily positivity rate stood at 2.94 per cent, it has been less than 5 per cent for 21 consecutive days.

Delta Plus variant - believed to be much more infectious - is present in 12 countries, the government has said. "This virus is very localized as of now in our country. It is isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV," the centre has said. 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing his monthly radio programme - "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday, urged people to shed vaccine hestitancy. "My mother is almost hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any rumours relating to vaccines," the Prime Minister said.

After the government was prodded by the Supreme Court over various concerns related to vaccination of the country's huge population, the centre on Saturday told the court that it expects to get over 188 crore doses of vaccines by the end of this year to vaccinate all adults.

India's vaccination drive faces a challenge - gender gap. 54 per cent men have received the vaccine compared to 46 per cent women -- a gap of 8 per cent. "The gender imbalance needs to be corrected in the days ahead," Dr VK Paul, chairperson of National Expert Group, said earlier this week.

Delhi on Sunday recorded less than 100 new cases for the third straight day. The national capital is gradually unlocking. Gyms and yoga centres have been allowed to reopen from today at 50 per cent capacity. Fifty guests are now allowed at weddings.

A new coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will be available soon for those between 12-18 years of age, the Supreme Court has been told by the centre.