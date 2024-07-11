'Historic Day': Gautam Adani As Vizhinjam Port Welcomes First Container Vessel

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is built with a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore

Gautam Adani, Chairman and founder of the Adani group of companies called the welcoming of the mothership 'San Fernando' at the Vizhinjam International Seaport a historic occasion.

"Historic Day as Vizhinjam welcomes its 1st container vessel! This milestone marks India's entry into global transhipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes. Jai Hind!" Gautam Adani posted on X.

The San Fernando, carrying over 1,000 containers, is anchored at the port as part of a trial run ahead of the commencement of commercial operations. The Vizhinjam International Seaport has been built by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ).

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is built with a total investment of Rs 8,867 crore. The state government of Kerala has contributed about Rs 5,595 crore while the central government contributed Rs 818 crore for the port.

Built on the public-private partnership, Vizhinjam International Port's construction started in 2016.

The project was allotted to APSEZ on December 5, 2015, after the Government of Kerala and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd. (AVPPL) agreed to a concession agreement on August 17, 2015.

Elated over the arrival of the port's first containership, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "This Friday (July 12), the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram will host a grand celebration to welcome its first mothership, San Fernando, a Maersk Line Vessel.

Mr Vijayan appreciated Adani Group saying, "Adani Group, the builders and operators of the port, deserve appreciation for their efforts in ensuring the completion of this project. Vizhinjam Port exemplifies a successful public-private partnership, highlighting the potential of collaborative development. Join us in celebrating this historic achievement that marks a new era of progress and prosperity for Kerala."

Last year in October, Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) announced that the port would be capable of docking some of the largest container ships in the world and would also emerge as a global bunkering hub, supplying green fuel like hydrogen and ammonia.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport has created over 5,000 direct jobs and will significantly boost the industry, commerce, transportation, and tourism sectors.

