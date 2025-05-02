PM Modi's "Anger Of Gujarat" Joke In Praise For Gautam Adani In Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered unreserved praise for industrialist Gautam Adani during his speech following the inauguration of the Adani Group-led Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala.

"I just visited the port. But when the people of Gujarat learn that Gautam Adani has built such a great port in Kerala... In Gujarat, he has been working on ports for 30 years. But never has he built a port like this. So he should be ready to face the anger of the people of Gujarat," Prime Minister Modi joked, prompting laughter from the audience.

The Vizhinjam port, located in Thiruvananthapuram district, was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore and is projected to reduce India's dependence on foreign ports for transhipment.

The port's development, undertaken by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), was executed under a public-private partnership model between the Government of Kerala and the Adani Group. APSEZ, part of the larger Adani conglomerate, is India's largest private port operator.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr Adani, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

PM Modi's visit included a short aerial journey from Thiruvananthapuram city to the port site. Wearing a hard hat, the Prime Minister took a tour of the transhipment hub's operational facilities before addressing the dignitaries and audience. The port had already received its commercial commissioning certificate in December last year following successful trial runs.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)