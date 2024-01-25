'We Will Be On Verge Of Victory': Hindu Side Lawyer On Gyanvapi Mosque's Report

ASI had been conducting the survey since August 4 last year on the Gyanvapi mosque

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Mosque case, said on Thursday that they will be on the verge of victory after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report comes in.

Mr Vishnu Jain told news agency ANI that the ASI survey report will clarify whether it is a 'Shivling' or fountain.

"Several fish had died in the 'Wazu' tank. So, we filed an application before the court for its cleaning. We had also asked the court for an ASI survey there and that the stay on the survey be vacated. The court told us to apply to the Supreme Court. We are going to file it. The ASI survey will be held there too. This will clarify whether it is a 'Shivling' or a fountain. As of now, the 'wazu' area is sealed. The area has been cleaned. Its custody is with the Varanasi District Magistrate right now. I can say we will be on the verge of victory after the ASI survey report comes in," he said.

"I am confident that we will be able to see the day when Gyanvapi will be free of this illegal encroachment," he added.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi district court on Wednesday asked that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report be made public today and the hard copy be provided to both sides.

After the court's direction, advocate Hari Shankar Jain, the counsel for the Hindu side, claimed that "there is evidence to show that the mandir was demolished to make way for the construction of the mosque."

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Advocate Jain said, "A lot of objections were raised to making the ASI report public. However, after hearing the arguments on both sides, the learned court ruled in favour of making the report available for both parties. The report will be made public and everyone will get to know what's in it."

On January 16, the Supreme Court allowed an application by women Hindu petitioners seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of 'wazukhana' of the Gyanvapi mosque where the alleged 'Shivling' was found and ensuring that the space in question was in a 'hygienic' state.

The area of 'wazukhana' was sealed in 2022 following a Supreme Court order after discovering what was said to be a 'Shivling'.

The structure, which was claimed to be a 'Shivling' by the Hindu side and a 'fountain' by the Muslim side, was found in the mosque premises on May 16, 2022, during a court-mandated survey of the building located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The 'Wazu' area is at the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute in the case, with both sides staking claim to the structure discovered during the court-mandated survey.

