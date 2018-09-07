Hindu Congress in US To Mark Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Speech

The event will mark 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will go on a two-day visit to United States of America from September 8 to participate in 2nd World Hindu Congress (WHC) in Chicago.

The Vice President will address the 2nd World Hindu Congress being held in Chicago on the occasion of 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Historic Speech at the Parliament of World Religions in 1893, Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

The two-day visit on September 8-9 is a "global platform for Hindus to connect, share ideas, inspire one another, and impact the common good" according to its website.

"It offers Hindus an opportunity to introspect towards improvement and tap into their collective resources to seek tangible solutions to the most pressing issues of this age, the site added.

On September 8, Naidu will also participate in a programme organised by 14 Telugu associations of the US at the Community Christian Church, Plainfield of Greater Chicago.

He will also address a programme organised by the Indian diaspora.