Himanta's 'Space Bihu' Video Sparks Row: Old Clip Or Fresh Post?

A post shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X has drawn wide attention after it showed a video of Bihu being performed in space. In the post, he wrote that Bihu in the International Space Station is a proud moment and praised astronaut Mike Fincke for the gesture towards Assam's culture. He said it was wonderful to see Bihu going global.

In the video, Fincke can be seen performing a traditional Assamese dance in zero gravity. He wears a red and white gamusa around his neck and performs Bihu steps while floating in space.

Meanwhile, a discussion is ongoing on social media. Some users claim the video is from 2004, while others are linking it to SpaceX's December 2025 mission.

Watch Video Here:

Bihu in an International Space Station 🌃🚀👨‍🚀



Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam's culture. It's wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia. pic.twitter.com/yKcFwCMdDI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2026

Conflicting Claims

Following the viral post, some users on X claimed that the video is not new, but from 2004. They claim that Fincke performed a traditional Assamese Bihu dance during a mission to the International Space Station that same year. He was seen dancing in the traditional style while floating in microgravity.

This video is from 2004, when Chief Minister of Assam was Tarun Gogoi and the Prime Minister of India was Manmohan Singh. https://t.co/6qiPh3TNE4 — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) April 19, 2026

On the other hand, some users claim that the video was recorded in December 2025, when Finke was aboard a SpaceX spacecraft as part of a NASA mission. According to these claims, Fincke's wife is Assamese and the video was planned to be released on the occasion of Bihu. A user also said that the family had informed the media platform "The Truth India" about this.

No. This video was shot in December 2025, when Mike Fincke was in space on NASA's Space X Mission.



His wife is an Assamese. They planned to release the video this Bihu.



Their family confirmed this to @thetruthin. https://t.co/eWV6xRtb7m — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) April 19, 2026

Astronaut's Long Association With Assam

Fincke has a long association with Assam. During a visit to the state in 2009, he interacted with school students and inspired them to dream big. He said that this should not be the last Bihu in space and that in the future, someone from here should go to space and perform the Bihu dance.