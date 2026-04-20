Himanta's 'Space Bihu' Video Sparks Row: Old Clip Or Fresh Post?

- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of Bihu dance on the ISS by astronaut Mike Fincke
- The video shows Fincke performing Bihu in zero gravity wearing a red and white gamusa
- Some users claim the video is from Fincke's 2004 ISS mission performing the traditional dance
A post shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X has drawn wide attention after it showed a video of Bihu being performed in space. In the post, he wrote that Bihu in the International Space Station is a proud moment and praised astronaut Mike Fincke for the gesture towards Assam's culture. He said it was wonderful to see Bihu going global.
In the video, Fincke can be seen performing a traditional Assamese dance in zero gravity. He wears a red and white gamusa around his neck and performs Bihu steps while floating in space.
Meanwhile, a discussion is ongoing on social media. Some users claim the video is from 2004, while others are linking it to SpaceX's December 2025 mission.
Watch Video Here:
Bihu in an International Space Station 🌃🚀👨🚀— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 19, 2026
Kudos to astronaut Mike Fincke for this special gesture to Assam's culture. It's wonderful to see Bihu going global, especially after the special focus given by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji during #BihuBinandia. pic.twitter.com/yKcFwCMdDI
Conflicting Claims
Following the viral post, some users on X claimed that the video is not new, but from 2004. They claim that Fincke performed a traditional Assamese Bihu dance during a mission to the International Space Station that same year. He was seen dancing in the traditional style while floating in microgravity.
This video is from 2004, when Chief Minister of Assam was Tarun Gogoi and the Prime Minister of India was Manmohan Singh. https://t.co/6qiPh3TNE4— Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) April 19, 2026
On the other hand, some users claim that the video was recorded in December 2025, when Finke was aboard a SpaceX spacecraft as part of a NASA mission. According to these claims, Fincke's wife is Assamese and the video was planned to be released on the occasion of Bihu. A user also said that the family had informed the media platform "The Truth India" about this.
No. This video was shot in December 2025, when Mike Fincke was in space on NASA's Space X Mission.— aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) April 19, 2026
His wife is an Assamese. They planned to release the video this Bihu.
Their family confirmed this to @thetruthin. https://t.co/eWV6xRtb7m
Astronaut's Long Association With Assam
Fincke has a long association with Assam. During a visit to the state in 2009, he interacted with school students and inspired them to dream big. He said that this should not be the last Bihu in space and that in the future, someone from here should go to space and perform the Bihu dance.
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