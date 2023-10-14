Himanta Sarma Performs Puja In Haridwar On Last Day Of 'Pitru Paksha'

Himanta Sarma performed a pooja for his ancestors on the last day of 'Pitru Paksha'.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday performed a pooja for his ancestors on the last day of 'Pitru Paksha' at Narayani Shila Temple in Haridwar.

On the occasion, Assam Chief Minister said that he always tries to visit Narayani Shila Temple on a yearly basis to pay obeisances.

"I try to come here at the Narayani Shila Temple every year. This is a part of our Sanatana tradition and it provides peace of mind," Chief Minister Sarma said while speaking to reporters.

Pitru Paksha, a ritual in which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings started all over the country.

This year the Pitru Paksha began on September 29 and ends on October 14.

Pitru Paksha ("fortnight of the paternal ancestors") is a 16--lunar day period in the Hindu calendar when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitrs), especially through food offerings.

The food offerings made to the ancestors are usually cooked in silver or copper vessels and typically placed on a banana leaf or cups made of dried leaves.

The person who performs the Shraadh should take a purifying bath beforehand and is expected to wear a dhoti. He wears a ring of darbha grass. Then the ancestors are invoked to reside in the ring.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)