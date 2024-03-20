Himanta Sarma Meets Ratan Tata, Thanks Him For 'Game Changing Investment'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met industrialist Ratan Tata in Mumbai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met industrialist Ratan Tata and thanked him for Tata's upcoming Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor plant in his state.

The Tata semiconductor facility in Morigaon's Jagiroad will put us on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of East India, Mr Sarma said after his meeting with Mr Tata and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I conveyed our heartfelt gratitude to Shri Ratan Tata and Shri N Chandrasekharan for displaying remarkable conviction and faith in our State to execute this mega game changing investment. We expect the first chips to roll out by 2025," Mr Sarma said on X and tagged pictures with Mr Tata and Mr Chandrasekaran.

The upcoming ₹27,000cr Tata semiconductor facility in Assam will put us on the world semiconductor map and transform the economic landscape of East India.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2024

During the meeting, Mr Sarma also discussed creating a Skill Development Centre that will be co-located within the premises of the semiconductor facility in Morigaon's Jagiroad.

Mr Sarma also said that the Skill Development Centre will empower youths from North East by offering them courses in Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors and electronics and will help them in securing jobs in the Jagiroad unit.

"Already 1,500 youth from Assam, mainly women, are undertaking training at Tata facilities in and around Bangalore. This will place them in leadership position once the semiconductor facility becomes operational in 2025," he said.

Already 1,500 youth from Assam, mainly women, are undertaking training at Tata facilities in and around Bangalore.



This will place them in leadership position once the semiconductor facility becomes operational in 2025.



— Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) March 20, 2024

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon.

The facility is being set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP).