Himalayan Clean-Up: Armies Of Volunteers Collect Trash In 12 Hill States The Himalayan Clean-Up 2018 campaign focused on plastic waste in line with the objectives of the World Environment Day, whose theme is "beat plastic pollution"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Himalayan Clean-Up 2018: Volunteers in 12 hill states collected solid waste to raise awareness New Delhi: A massive clean-up drive was organised in 12 hill states across the country on May 26, with armies of volunteers collecting solid waste and depositing them at designated dumps. A total of 245 sites in the 12 states were cleaned by the "waste warriors" as part of the Himalayan Clean-Up 2018 campaign.



The clean-up focused on plastic waste in line with the objectives of the World Environment Day on June 5, whose theme is "beat plastic pollution".



The clean-up initiative was taken by the environment conservation non-profit groups Integrated Mountain Initiatives or IMI and Zero Waste Himalayas, Sikkim branch.



"Every clean-up was conducted following a uniform guideline, through support and participation of various government and non-government organisations," environment conservation non-profit Waste Warriors, which participated in the clean-up, said in a statement.



Ecologically sensitive areas that see heavy tourist activities were specifically targeted to bring attention to the problem of rising amount of waste, and how people are seen to litter, dump and burn them, said Waste Warriors, which was founded in 2012.

Himalayan Clean-Up 2018 campaign: Volunteers of Waste Warriors Dehradun



Waste Warriors Dehradun partnered with the forest department and the Police Sanchar Vibhag Uttarakhand, Doon University, Tibetan School, The Oasis School, PYDS and other volunteers.

Himalayan Clean-Up 2018 campaign: Volunteers of Waste Warriors Dharamsala



Waste Warriors Corbett conducted a clean-up drive in Mohan village with participation from Patlidun Safari Lodge, The Corbett Greens, The Wild Rendezvous (Hotels in Bhakrakot Village) and Camp River Wild, Lemon Tree Resort, Roop Resort (Hotels in Mohan Village), Uttarakhand forest department (Corbett Tiger Reserve, Mandal range), community members and shopkeepers of Mohan Village.

Himalayan Clean-Up 2018 campaign: Volunteers of Waste Warriors Corbett



