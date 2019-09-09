Himachal Pradesh Records 5 Earthquakes In Past 24 Hours: Weather Office

No injuries, causalities or loss of property was reported after the jolts.(Representational)

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed five earthquakes in the Chamba district during the past 24 hours, India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Monday informed.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Director Manmohan Singh said, "The first earthquake was recorded on the borders of the district on Sunday while the second was recorded on the same day around midnight."

"There were three earthquakes of magnitude ranging 5.0, 3.8 and 2.5 which were measured in less than an hour on Monday afternoon.

Majority of these quakes had their epicentre in area of Chamba district which shares the border with Jammu and Kashmir as it falls under Zone 5 of the seismic zone", he explained.

No injuries, causalities or loss of property was reported after the jolts.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.