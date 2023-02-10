4 Children Burnt Alive In Fire In Himachal Slum, Chief Minister Condoles

The incident occurred at Gagret sub-division of the Una district in Himachal Pradesh. (Representational)

A fierce fire broke out in the slum of Gagret sub-division of the Una district in Himachal Pradesh which allegedly killed four minors during the midnight hours of Wednesday.

As per the information, four minors included three Bihar-based siblings living in a temporary shelter at the "Bane di Hatti" slum-- Neetu Kumari (14), Bholu Kumar (7), and Shivam (6) of the Behra district in Bihar's Darbhanga and Sonu Kumar (17) of the Pauri Dakhram District in Darbhanga lost their lives. Meanwhile, Rs 30,000 also turned into ashes after their temporary shelter in the slum caught fire.

The fire brigade and a team of police personnel reached the spot in time to control the fire, but could not save lives.

"A fierce fire broke out in the slum residence of Bihar-based Bhadeshwar Das and Ramesh Das on the midnight hours of Wednesday and Thursday around 12 am, in which two teenagers and two children lost their lives," Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Pathaniya said.

On the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief and instructed the administration to provide every possible assistance to the family.

"Very sad. I am saddened by the news of four children aged 6 to 17 years being burnt alive in a fire incident near "Bane Di Hatti" of Amb in the Una district. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of the dead and strength to the family members to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Chief Minister Sukhu tweeted.

Meanwhile, the state's Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also consoled the incident and prayed for strength to the devastated family of the dead.

"The news of four children being burnt alive due to the fire in "Bane Di Hatti" of Una Gagret assembly constituency is extremely painful and sad. May God grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss. The district administration has been ordered to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved families," Mr Agnihotri said in his tweet.