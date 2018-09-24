Himachal Pradesh Rain Live Updates: Schools Closed In 3 Districts

As heavy rain and snowfall hit several districts of Himachal Pradesh, all government and private schools will remain closed in Kinnaur, Kullu and Kangra districts today. The state will not have respite from the bad weather as the weather office has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the upper hills today.

Several roads in Himachal Pradesh, especially in Kinnaur and Chamba districts, were blocked due to landslides, heavy rains and snowfall. Rohtang Pass received four feet of fresh snow on Sunday, and twenty people had to be rescued, officials informed.

Due to incessant rain, several rivers were flowing above the danger mark. The Chamba administration has warned residents to stay away from Ravi river and other water bodies as water will be released from the Chamera dam.

The water level in Beas is increasing due to incessant rains in the catchment areas. In Kangra, the Larji dam gates in Beas river are being opened. Himachal Pradesh received moderate-to-heavy rainfall since Saturday, with Naina Devi town in Bilaspur district being the wettest with 178.2 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi and NCR also received mild shower.

Here are the live updates on Himachal Pradesh rain: