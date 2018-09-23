On Camera, Luxury Tourist Bus Washed Away By Flooded River Near Manali

A bus weighing approximately 19,000 kg was washed away into Beas river in Manali.

A tourist bus was washed away into a flooded river in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a famous tourist destination in the state. The bus was empty when it was washed away into the flooded Beas river, news agency ANI said.

Manali, which falls in Kullu district, has received heavy rainfall in the state in 24 hours, recording 127.4 mm, the Met department said.

The southwest monsoon have caused heavy to extremely heavy rains, causing landslides in some areas and blocking the highways. The water level in the Beas river has risen abnormally touching the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 21 near the Hanogi temple in Mandi district. Vehicular traffic has been blocked on National Highway 3 near Aut in Mandi district due to water from flooded Beas river entering the highway, news agency ANI reported.

ANI also carried visuals of a truck being washed away from the road into the flooded river near Kullu, about 200 kms from state capital Shimla. It is not clear whether the bus was empty at the time of the incident.

As per data recorded at 8.30 am Sunday, most parts of the state received moderate to heavy rains in 24 hours, the Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. Dharamshala at 125.2 mm received the second heaviest rainfall. Una (124.2 mm), Gagret (118 mm), Jogindernagar (115 mm), Sujanpur (112 mm), Bharwain (110 mm), Nadaun (104 mm), Baijnath (97 mm), Kangra (97.5 mm) districts were among the most affected.

Shimla recorded rainfall of 47.1 mm, followed by Kufri (46 mm), Paonta Sahib (35 mm) and Kalpa (24.2 mm).

Upper hills in the state, including tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, received snowfall.

Rohtang Pass received over 1.5 feet of snow.

A truck gets washed away from the road into flooded Beas River in Kullu.

Heavy rains and snowfall has brought down the temperature in the state.

As per the data, Kalpa was the coldest place with nine degrees Celsius temperature. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie was 10.1 degrees Celsius followed by Kufri (10.6), Manali (10.8), Shimla (13) and Mandi (14.2)

The maximum temperature in Nahan was 26.3 degrees Celsius, 25.2 in Mandi, 25 in Paonta Sahib, 24.8 in Una, 23.6 in Dharamshala, 21.9 in Sundernagar, 16 in Manali and 15.9 degree Celsius in Shimla.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in upper hills till September 24.