Himachal Congress Chief, MLA Son Summoned In Domestic Violence Case

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh have been summoned for questioning in a domestic violence case filed by Vikramaditya's estranged wife.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is MLA from Shimla.

In her complaint, Vikramaditya Singh's wife Sudarshana Singh Chundawat has accused the Shimla MLA, Pratibha Singh, sister-in-law Aparajita and brother-in-law Angad Singh of domestic violence and harassment.

Pratibha Singh was seen as a strong contender for the post of Chief Minister following the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh.

Her husband Virbhadra Singh was the Congress's tallest leader in Himachal Pradesh. Pratibha Singh was elected Lok Sabha MP from his constituency, Mandi after his death last year.

In a separate case, Sudarshana Singh Chundawat has demanded maintenance from Vikramaditya Singh.

Ms Chundawat, who is from Rajasthan's Udaipur, has also accused her husband of having a relationship with a woman from Chandigarh, Amreen.

She claimed that Vikramaditya had installed CCTV cameras in her room to keep an eye on her.

They have been asked to appear before an Udaipur court in January, while in the second case - in which Ms Chundawat has sought maintenance - only Vikramaditya has been summoned by a family court.

The couple got married in March, 2019. Sudarshana alleged that Vikramaditya asked her to return to her maternal home in Udaipur after his father Virbhadra Singh's death.

Vikramaditya Singh has issued a statement saying no warrants were issued against him and his family in the domestic violence case. "There has been no default on our part so there is no question of issuing non-bailable warrants against us," he said in the video.

"It is a personal matter. I do not want to comment on it and want the issue to be resolved amicably via mediation in the court," Mr Singh said.