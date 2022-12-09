On Himachal Chief Minister, Congress MLAs Stick To Tradition: 'High Command To Decide'

Pratibha Singh and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, two main claimants, after the MLAs' meeting in Shimla

After a day of drama over who'll be the chief minister, the Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh this evening passed the party's traditional one-line resolution, authorising the "high command" to take a decision. The decision is expected by Sunday.

The "high command" essentially means Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides Priyanka Gandhi who campaigned aggressively in Himachal along with new national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The MLAs' meeting was held with central overseers Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Hooda and Bhupesh Baghel present to coordinate. They spoke to each MLA to gauge who has more support. "We will submit our report tomorrow to the central leadership, and they can choose whoever they want to," said Mr Shukla after the meet.

The one-line resolution came after a show of strength by the supporters of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh ahead of the meeting in Shimla, which happens to be her family's area of dominance.

A horde of party workers raised slogans and even blocked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's car, demanding that Pratibha Singh, a three-time MP and wife of the late leader Virbhadra Singh, an ex-royal, "deserves the top post".

In the race besides her are Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri, both of whom have their pockets of support in areas some distance away from Shimla. Since the meeting today was in Shimla, the support for Pratibha Singh grabbed the optics.

Mindful of optics, the party said that at the meeting, MLAs were welcomed by Pratibha Singh; the one-line resolution was presented by Mr Agnihotri and seconded by Mr Sukhu, and the MLAs raised hands to pass it by consensus.

Dark horses such as Harshwardhan Chauhan are seen to be in the race, too, but for now the three factions are the story.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, long-time MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, has risen through the ranks from the Congress wing National Student Union of India (NSUI).

He did say, at least on camera today, that he's not a claimant.

But he made a more characteristically straight remark to Outlook magazine during the campaign: "Yes, definitely, I too have aspirations to be Chief Minister." In that interview, he had said that factionalism in Congress "died with Virbhadra Singh's death".

Though from another district in another region of the state, he won the municipal election twice in Shimla, and was made secretary of the state unit in 2008, eventually getting to the top of the state unit. He was replaced as state unit chief in 2019 by Kuldeep Rathore, reportedly in a compromise against factionalism.

After Virbhadra Singh's death, his wife was made state unit chief early this year -- a move attributed to ensuring sympathy vote doesn't fritter away.

Pratibha Singh has referred to that sympathy repeatedly while making a play for the top post.

She draws her power and stature from being the wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, the royal scion of Rampur-Bushahr near Shimla who was chief minister six times.

Supporters draw and emotional connect with the "Rani", arguing that "votes were sought in Raja sahib's name". She and the son, two-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh, have also made this point while angling for her to get the chair.

Another contender is Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition during the now-voted-out BJP government, who has won his fifth assembly election since moving from journalism to politics around two decades ago. He has not said anything yet.

Mukesh Agnihotri is considered a protege of the "royal family", particularly Virbhadra Singh, but has gradually grown to having his own ambitions.