Kangana Ranaut's "Rs 1 Lakh" Power Bill Claim, Congress' "Cheap" Stunt Jab

BJP MP and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has alleged that she received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for her unoccupied residence in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

Addressing a gathering in Mandi, her parliamentary constituency, Ms Ranaut criticised the Congress administration for what she described as administrative failure and financial mismanagement. "In Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has created such a miserable situation. This month, I received an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh for my house in Manali, where I don't even stay! Just imagine the condition here," she said.

Ms Ranaut's statement quickly drew a response from the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit. Terming her remarks as "unfair" and "irresponsible", Congress dismissed the allegations of any wrongdoing and called on the BJP MP to address such issues through appropriate official channels rather than making public accusations.

"This is unfair on Kangana's part. She has a serious responsibility. This statement was made for cheap publicity. She should write to the officials concerned. There is no question of any deliberate action against her," the Congress said.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday, Ms Ranaut described Himachal's condition under Congress rule as "painful to watch" and accused the government of being preoccupied with trivial matters.

"There is a wave of PM Modi in the entire country and saffron... But it is painful to watch Himachal Pradesh's condition... Their agencies are probing samosas. We feel embarrassed about what is happening... You work so hard on the ground, It is our responsibility that we have to take our state on the path of progress... I would say they are Bhediya (wolves) in a way. We have to free our state from their claws," she said.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel lashed out at Ms Ranaut over her "bhediya" remark, saying that she speaks "without thinking" and has "shoot out of mouth syndrome".

