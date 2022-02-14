Hijab Not An Issue In Bihar, We Respect Religious Sentiments: Nitish Kumar

Hijab Row: Nitish Kumar said "we should not focus on such things". (File)

Downplaying the ongoing hijab (headscarf) controversy in Karnataka, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said it is not an issue in his state where religious sentiments are respected.

If someone puts something on the head in a classroom, there is no need to comment on it, Mr Kumar told reporters at a programme.

"This is not an issue in Bihar, we should not focus on such things.... It's useless," he said.

The matter has gone to court, said Mr Kumar.

"In Bihar schools, children wear almost the same type of dress. If someone puts something on the head, there is no need to comment on it. We do not interfere in such matters. We respect religious sentiments of each other," he said.

Everybody is equal for the state government, Mr Kumar told reporters in his public outreach programme, 'Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri'.

The hijab controversy broke out in Karnataka governed by the BJP, with which Mr Kumar's Janata Dal (United) shares power in Bihar.

It started in Udupi with six women coming to the college wearing head scarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from February 9 for high schools and pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

Petitions have been filed on the issue in the Karnataka High Court which, in an interim order, requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within classroom.

